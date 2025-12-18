Eddie Gutierrez shows signs of improvement

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez posted that there were positive signs following the operation of her father, Eddie Gutierrez.

The 83-year-old actor underwent spinal surgery at the Neuro Spine & Pain Center of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Dec. 10.

“Dad is already showing signs of improvement after yesterday’s spine procedure, and the antibiotics are helping. Thank you, Lord!” Ruffa said.

“As we await more test results from his urologist, Dr. Sam Peh, please continue to pray for Dad’s complete healing so we can all be together in Manila for Christmas.” / TRC