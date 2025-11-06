Eddiegul dies at 95

FORMER Talisay City Mayor and Congressman Eduardo “Eddiegul” Gullas has passed away at the age of 95.

In a Facebook post, the University of the Visayas (UV) expressed deep sorrow over his death, announcing that Gullas, described as a respected public servant, educator, visionary leader, and sportsman, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, November 6, 2025.

Gullas was regarded as one of Cebu’s most influential and senior political figures, with a public service and education career spanning several decades.

He served multiple terms as representative of Cebu’s First District and later became mayor of Talisay City.

He was the patriarch of the Gullas political clan, which helped spearhead numerous developments in the district.

In Talisay, he was well known for his contributions to the city’s progress, the expansion of public services, and his role in the conversion of Talisay into a city.

He also served as Cebu governor from 1976 to 1977.

Beyond politics, Gullas made a lasting mark in education as part of the leadership of UV, one of Cebu’s oldest and largest universities.

His family continues to run the institution, shaping generations of Cebuanos. (VLM)