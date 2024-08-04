Neri: Edgar Allan Poe takes the stage

Cebu

Little Local
CAST AND CREW. Vaudeville Theatre Company — the people behind “Nevermore – The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” Cebu.
PLAYERS. From left: Fritz Palomares, who alternates with Meljan Omar Gaga to play Henry Poe, Jan Michael Lao, who plays David Poe, Trisha Urbiztondo, who plays Elmira, Yna Cajipe, who plays Rosalie Poe, and Pia Rafols, who plays Eliza Poe.
MULTIPLE ROLES. Each of the seven cast members play multiple characters — about 43 different ones.
TELL-TALE HEART. The production gives an insightful background as to why Edgar Allan Poe might have had such a dark demeanor.
TALE OF LOVE AND WOE. Other characters introduced are Poe’s different love interests.
GOTHIC AESTHETIC. The costumes have a gothic feel in the themes of red, white, grey and black. From left are Yesha Suralta, who alternates as Elmira, and Jan Michael Lao as Jock Allan.

My penchant for reading started as a young girl who would frequent the school library at dismissal time. Hundreds of books would surround me — so much so that I would have a difficult time choosing which one I would read that day. Somehow, a black book with the picture of a sullen-looking man with a raven on his shoulder always called to me — and that was the start of my fascination with the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe, who easily became one of my favorite writers through works like “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “Annabel Lee” and “The Masque of the Red Death.”

Imagine my delight when I heard that Vaudeville Theatre Company, in cooperation with the Cebu City Government and the Arts Council of Cebu, was staging the Off-Broadway operetta-musical, “Nevermore – The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” in Cebu. The production is a quirky gothic operetta-musical about his tragic and tumultuous life, where fact and fiction are blended together to create an emotionally moving theatrical experience that tells his story in a way that is difficult to describe and impossible to forget.

Through a cast of seven members who play 43 different characters, Vaudeville Theatre Company highlights Nevermore’s underscored verse and haunting music — bringing to life the narrative of Edgar Allan Poe’s journey through existence. Expect extravagant costumes, poetic dialogue, sudden sounds and strobe light effects.

This production of “Nevermore – The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” is directed and produced by none other than Vaudeville Theatre Company’s founder and artistic director herself—Penny Ong, who is known in the local theatre scene for putting up professional world-class productions that highlight Cebuano talent.

Joining the cast are multi-talented Cebuano theatre actors and singers Emman Casquejo (as Edgar Allan Poe), Yna Cajipe (as Sissy, Rosalie Poe and Fanny Allan), Clark Jolbot (as Roderick Usher), Jan Michael Lao (as David Poe and Jock Allan), Trisha Urbiztondo (as Elmira), Yesha Suralta (as Elmira), Meljan Omar Gaga (as Henry Poe), Fritz Palomares (as Henry Poe) and Pia Rafols (as Eliza Poe).

“Nevermore – The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” will be showing on August 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, 2024 at the Siddhartha Theater of the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts in Cebu City. Check “Nevermore – The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe Cebu” on Facebook.

