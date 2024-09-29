Editorial: Choose truth

If there is one thing the press needs to be biased about, it should be the truth.

In recent years, the media in the country has been repeatedly accused by the government and its rabid supporters of being purveyors of disinformation and misinformation.

We were called biased and branded “presstitutes” simply because we reported critical stories about the government and held those in power to account. But let’s be clear—yes, we are biased, but for the truth. Nothing else.

Journalists and media houses should not be blamed if they report unflattering or critical stories about the government. It is our duty to the public to report the truth and hold public officials accountable. After all, we are watchdogs, not lapdogs.

On September 28, the world’s press commemorated World News Day, an annual global initiative to draw public attention to the vital role journalists play in providing trustworthy news and information that serves citizens and democracy. This year’s theme was #ChooseTruth.

Choosing truth is not just our motto, it is our guiding principle. Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of threats and harassment, without being branded as enemies for simply doing their duty.

A free press is the bedrock of a healthy democracy, as it ensures transparency and holds power to account.

In times of disinformation and artificial intelligence, choosing truth is more important than ever.

Without truth, we risk losing our freedoms.