Editorial: Correct a national myopia

Offering an interesting insight into the Filipino is the moment an airborne plane taxis down the tarmac to reach its berth in the airport.

Do Filipinos follow instructions? Many apparently do not even listen to the directions of the flight crew to stand and get their stored luggage only after the plane comes to a full stop, and to disembark by rows, with passengers in the front going first.

So these scenes are familiar: passengers ducking to avoid a package dislodged during the flight when a passenger insists on opening an overhead bin when the plane is still in motion; passengers with luggage congesting the aisle long before the door is open for disembarking.

This behavior is confounding, especially because many parishioners in churches follow instructions to receive communion in the order of the pews, with those in front queuing first, followed by those in the next pews.

This orderly flow started during the pandemic with the need to enforce physical distancing. The practice continues till now, demonstrating how queuing does not just preserve order and solemnity but also avoids causing inconvenience and vexation for other people.

There may be many explanations behind the contrasting behavior of Filipinos in these situations. A possibility is to associate the following of instructions as not just submissiveness to authority but consideration for other persons and concern for the greater good.

To subordinate one’s wants over others’ needs is inculcated at home and in schools as a social virtue.

In contemporary settings, made complicated by manifold, even conflicting interests and limited resources, prioritizing the collective good over individual satisfaction becomes a necessity, a life skill that helps our society not only thrive in the face of challenges and adversities but also includes the marginalized and disempowered in moving forward as a collective.

Last Jan. 2, the world hailed as a “miracle” the safe evacuation of all 379 people from a burning Japan Airlines plane after this collided with a smaller plane at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Aviation experts attribute the zero casualty to many safety innovations in aircraft design. Yet, the calm, order, and obedience of the passengers in following the flight crew’s instructions to disembark have been praised, especially in the light of experts’ advice that stopping to get hand-carried luggage increases the risks in evacuation. No passenger was seen carrying baggage in the evacuation documentation taken on Jan. 2.

A reflection of an individual’s responsibility and contribution to the collective good may be drawn, with contrasting conclusions, from the installation of a ramp for persons with disability (PWD) at the PhilAm Station of the Edsa Busway in Metro Manila.

According to a post by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on its social media page, the controversial ramp may not be a “perfect design” for PWDs on wheelchair but can still be considered a “big help” for the elderly, pregnant women, and other PWDs who will not have to take the stairs.

The ramp has been lambasted online by netizens for not just endangering the PWD but also wasting taxes on a structure that serves no one, not even the able-bodied.

Aside from sarcastic memes about alternative uses for the ramp, netizens have suggested that the authorities should test a design for utility and safety. Public servants should “walk the talk,” or regularly commute to find out how inclusive (or not) are public structures, especially for mass transit.

Public infrastructure is an oxymoron in a society that regards this less as meeting a public need as generating the standard 10-percent kickback farmed out among the privileged few.

Until the MMDA and the ramp contractor correct the latest white elephant, the ramp at the Edsa Busway is a memorial to a tragic flaw disfiguring our culture: the myopia that sees only personal interests and loses sight of the collective good.