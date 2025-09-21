Editorial: Decades after martial law, press faces new threats

More than five decades have passed since martial law’s oppressive rule sought to stifle the truth, yet the memory of that period endures in our newsrooms and on our screens. Press freedom, once brutally suppressed but now constitutionally protected, faces a new and less visible, though equally dangerous, array of threats.

During the Marcos dictatorship, censorship was direct and violent. Cebu’s local papers were no exception: five community presses were closed overnight, at least two editors were taken in for questioning and stories were stopped before they could be published. The struggle for a free press was, and remains, central to the struggle for democracy itself. Those who resisted serve as a powerful reminder that freedom, once surrendered, is difficult to reclaim.

Today, the methods of attack have evolved. Instead of late-night raids, journalists face online harassment, political targeting and lawsuits designed to exhaust their limited resources. Rather than padlocked printing presses, we confront algorithmic manipulation, coordinated disinformation campaigns and subtle economic pressures that push small newsrooms to the brink. Even seemingly benign digital regulations are sometimes used to intimidate reporters. In this environment, self-censorship — a product of fear, not law — can silence the truth just as effectively as martial law once did.

For young journalists, the risks are deeply personal. Here in Cebu, reporters and community correspondents talk about trolls flooding their inboxes, about inadequate legal protections and about salaries that barely cover living expenses. Many are abandoning the profession, and each departure makes it more challenging to attract new talent to a field whose workforce is aging. Recruiting and retaining new journalists has become a significant challenge, one that threatens the diversity and energy a free press needs.

Yet this defense is not the media’s responsibility alone. A free press is essential to a functioning democracy, and its protection requires the active engagement of every citizen. History shows us that freedoms are diminished not only by authoritarians but also by public apathy. Inaction, after all, is a powerful enabler of repression.

We must take action now. Support independent journalism by subscribing and raising your voice. Demand accountability from those in power. Actively challenge misinformation when you encounter it. Teach the next generation that truth is not a luxury but a fundamental right worth fighting for. Press freedom was secured through great courage and sacrifice — we must not be the generation that loses it through inaction.

Because the moment we treat a free press as someone else’s concern is the moment the past’s dangers begin to encroach upon our present.