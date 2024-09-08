Editorial: Delicadeza

Jeers to Philippine officials for taking a selfie with fugitive and dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo upon her return to the country after months in hiding.

While it’s true to accord fugitives their rights, taking a selfie and being chummy with them are downright disgusting.

Officials should remember that this once-elected local chief executive has sworn an oath to protect the interests of her constituents and the country.

However, when she chose to be involved in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo), a line was drawn, and she had to face the long arm of the law.

Remember that when the Senate questioned her about her alleged involvement in the Pogo hub, she chose not to answer those inquiries and eventually didn’t show up to the body.

She went incognito for months until we learned that she had already, in fact, fled the country.

According to previous reports, authorities said that Guo escaped through a “backdoor channel” and almost got away with it.

Well, almost.

If it were not for the swift action of the Indonesian authorities, who were closely coordinating with the Philippine government, Guo’s escape would have been smooth.

When the selfie photo of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents with Guo inside a vehicle went viral, the public heavily criticized it.

From the looks of it, Guo was flashing a peace sign while the authorities were all smiling, like a group of friends excited for a road trip.

The other photo also showed Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, both flanking Guo. Well, they were all smiles.

Like nothing happened, like Guo didn’t make a mockery of the Philippine laws.

Abalos, in his defense, dismissed the observation of the public that the officials were very cordial towards Guo, stressing that it was a small talk about their previous meeting with the mayors in Tarlac, which was also attended by Guo.

He also stressed that Guo was not getting any special treatment from the authorities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also weighed in and stressed there is nothing wrong with officials taking selfies with Guo, as he dismissed it as a “new culture now where people take photos on anything to show off.”

Well, it’s not really about showing off, it’s the lack of delicadeza.