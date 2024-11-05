Editorial: Duterte’s death sentence

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s jarring testimony during the recent Senate inquiry has confirmed what we know all along, the existence of the Davao Death Squad—or Duterte’s death sentence for drug personalities and criminals.

During the televised inquiry on October 28, the former president admitted that there was a death squad to target criminals when he was still the mayor of Davao City.

He stressed that the seven-member death squad is composed of gangsters and not policemen.

“I can make the confession now if you want. I had a death squad of seven, but they were not policemen, they were also gangsters. I’ll ask a gangster to kill somebody. If you will not kill (that person), I will kill you now,” Duterte said.

He also said that he would take responsibility for the killings that happened during his presidency, from 2016 to 2022, but reiterated that he had never ordered his police chiefs to kill any criminal.

According to him, the killings were never state-sponsored. “There was never an official order for the police and military and for the agents of the government to kill,” Duterte said.

“Wala akong sinabi na ganun kasi abogado ako. Ang sinabi ko that in your fulfillment of duty ‘yung elements of self-defense will apply to you,” he added.

Thousands of families who lost their loved ones during his infamous “war on drugs” have consistently pointed to the government as being complicit. Many victims, they say, were unarmed and had already surrendered when they were shot dead. The common reason of “nanlaban,” or resisting arrest, became the hallmark justification for these deaths.

Duterte even admitted that police were ordered to encourage suspects to fight back.

His unapologetic stance in the Senate hearing further solidified his disregard for due process.

“My mandate as President of the Republic was to protect the country and the Filipino people. Do not question my policies because I offer no apologies, no excuses. I did what I had to do. Whether you believe it or not, I did for my country,” Duterte said, showing no remorse.

While Duterte portrayed his actions as a necessity to protect the country, the consequences of his ruthless actions tell a different story. His brutal drug war left behind thousands of grieving families.

The Davao Death Squad represented the blurred lines between law enforcement and lawlessness.

Duterte’s bloody drug campaign was not a path to peace or change, his election campaign slogan, but a menace to society—one that eroded human rights, disregarded the rule of law, and fostered a culture of impunity.