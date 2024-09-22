Empowering young and aspiring journalists

This widely recognized phrase underscores the vital connection between a free press and a functioning democracy. Journalism not only informs the public but also serves as a watchdog, holding power to account and foster informed public discourse.

In the Philippines, despite a vibrant media landscape, the industry has faced significant challenges. The pandemic’s economic impact and the closure of ABS-CBN, the country’s most influential media network, have sent shockwaves through the media sector.

This crisis has had a chilling effect, leading to diminished interest among young people in pursuing careers in journalism or communication and leaving the public vulnerable to disinformation on social media.

While the academe ideally should spearhead this mission, financial constraints and the limitation of reaching only those who can afford higher education hinder their efforts. This calls for a concerted effort to educate the public on the significance of journalism.

Targeting the youth, especially high school and college students, is critical in this endeavor. This is a formative period when young people develop their values, career aspirations, and understanding of society.

SunStar being in the front line of journalism for the last 40 years, must take the lead in this initiative, ensuring that the next generation understands the importance of journalism or allow journalism to die on its natural death.

Journalism can empower the youth to actively contribute to their neighborhood by becoming informed storytellers and advocates for their communities. By learning the fundamentals of reporting, young individuals can document local events, highlight pressing issues, and give a voice to the often-overlooked aspects of daily life.

As young people share stories that matter to their neighbors—such as community projects, local heroes, social challenges—they help bridge information gaps, promote civic engagement, and encourage positive change. Through their contributions, young journos not only enhance the sense of community but also embody the role of responsible citizens.

In essence, the Junior Journo program started when a Grade 10 high school student from Abellana National School reported the existence of an electric pole along V. Rama Street that was damaged by a rampaging vehicle and got suspended on air courtesy of the wires that were attached to it.

A day after it was reported in SunStar’s platform, the damaged pole was taken down immediately.

After learning how quick the response was, the Grade 10 student only had this phrase to say as his reaction: “Pwede diay ta maka tabang no bisan bata pa ta?” After that, Zhan Francisco tagged along with him two of his classmates to SunStar to undergo an orientation on what journalism is all about.

When the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet which was held from May 2 to 9, 2024 was upcoming, we asked the group of Zhan Francisco if they were interested to train and cover the event. They immediately said yes and asked if they could bring in some of their school mates. We were only expecting five to 10 volunteers but on the day of the training, 40 showed up.

During the Palarong Pambansa which was held here, the volunteers asked if they could also cover. We obliged because we didn’t want to dampen their enthusiasm and an additional 20 came, bringing the total number of volunteers to around 60.

During the CVIRAA, the volunteers concentrated on taking photos and writing captions for social media posting, but during the Palarong Pambansa they submitted full stories of the events they were covering, a stark improvement.

Objective

The objective of the Junior Journo program is to provide aspiring journalists with hands-on experience and a comprehensive understanding of the critical role and functions of journalism in society.

Through this initiative, SunStar Publishing aims to cultivate a new generation of journalists who are informed, ethical, and committed to upholding the principles of press freedom and responsible reporting.

This is also to equip participants of the Junior Journo program with practical journalism skills, including news writing, reporting, and ethical decision-making, by engaging them in real-world media activities and mentorship from seasoned journalists over a three-month period.

Strategy

Conduct a series of training among high school and college students. The strategy is to offer the training to campus publication advisers who will re-echo their learning to their students.

If necessary, the SunStar team will conduct training and mentorship to the respective schools that will synergize theory, experience and innovation in media and journalism industry, allowing the use of the entire SunStar infrastructure as a learning laboratory.

Today, we are formally opening the doors of SunStar to all who are interested. Joining the Junior Journo Program is more than just an opportunity—it’s your chance to make a real difference in your school, community and beyond.

Imagine being the one who uncovers the untold stories, who shines a light on issues that matter, and who sparks conversations that lead to change. This program will give you the tools and guidance to become a powerful storyteller and a champion for truth.

You will learn from experienced journalists of SunStar, work alongside passionate peers, and gain the skills to navigate and shape the media landscape. But most importantly, you’ll become a voice for your community, highlighting the challenges, celebrating the triumphs, and standing up against misinformation.

If you want to do more than just watch the world change—if you want to be the one who drives that change—this is your moment.

Your voice has power. Join us, and let’s make it heard!