Editorial: Fight breast cancer

A diagnosis of cancer is among the most nightmarish scenarios feared by many.

Mary Ann Solomon views a diagnosis of breast cancer as a blessing in disguise.

“Now you know what you have, and you can do something about it,” the breast cancer survivor and ICanServe Foundation Cebu coordinator told Mildred V. Galarpe in SunStar Cebu’s three-part special report on breast cancer published on Oct. 28-30, 2023.

The first part of the special report, “Unveiling the enemy,” highlights the importance of early detection in saving lives, particularly those diagnosed as being in stages 0-3.

Cancer is “never preventable” but is “easily detectable and curable,” points out Dr. Arnold John B. Uson, immediate past president of the Philippine Society of Medical Oncologists (PSMO) in the special report.

While affecting many women and leading in causing the deaths of women, breast cancer may also occur in men.

More than half or 53 percent of the Philippine cases are first detected when the malignancy has spread to other parts of the body and total eradication or cure of the cancer is no longer possible.

This finding supports the important recommendation that Filipinos should monitor their health proactively and regularly, as well as consult doctors as early as possible. Time is an essential factor in cancer management.

A patient diagnosed with cancer is considered a survivor, highlighting the possibilities from seeking medical assistance for the treatment of cancer or alleviation of a person’s condition at the advanced stages.

This is according to the second part of the special report, “Fighting the enemy,” published last Oct. 29.

A proactive approach to dealing with cancer or the suspicion of cancer is also researching on the organizations and agencies that assist through financial assistance and psychological and social support.

Republic Act 11215, or the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (Nicca), was signed into law in 2019 to improve the rate of cancer survival and assist patients with cancer and their caregivers.

The Nicca provides for all persons with cancer the following assistance programs: Cancer Assistance Fund, Cancer Supportive and Palliative Medical Assess Program, and PhilHealth benefits under the Z Package.

Cancer survivors may apply for financial packages from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Medical Assistance Program, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH (Department of Health) Cancer Supportive and Palliative Medical Assess Program, the Office of the President, the Office of the Vice President, and the Public Assistance Center through Senate of the Philippines.

Part 2 of the SunStar special report identified the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center as the provider of assistance to cancer survivors in Region 7 or Central Visayas.

The life-saving importance of disseminating information, as well as correcting wrong information, cannot be emphasized enough, according to the third and last part of the special report that was published on Oct. 30.

Medical specialists emphasize the risks of choosing traditional healing instead of medical treatment to manage cancer.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has not approved any herbal supplement for cancer treatment.

Many cancer survivors and their families opt for traditional healing, perceiving this as more affordable.

However, not only resources but also time and false hopes are wasted when one chooses traditional approaches that only lead to the cancer progressing to a stage beyond healing.

Advocacy organizations like ICanServe Foundation emphasize the importance of stakeholders like the media to contribute towards public and health worker education on breast cancer awareness and literacy.

Time is of the essence, with the effort to widen regular monitoring and early detection and management a health priority in the face of the malignancy of the spread of cancer, including health misinformation and disinformation.