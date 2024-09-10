Editorial: Finally

Finally, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God,” is in the hands of the government authorities.

Quiboloy’s camp insisted that the fugitive evangelist surrendered to authorities to avoid more bloodshed.

His lawyer, Israelito Torreon, said the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader decided to surrender to the authorities “because he does not want the lawless violence to continue to happen in the KOJC compound and he could not bear to witness a second longer the sufferings that his flock was experiencing for many days.”

The standoff with the police lasted for weeks, and eventually on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, Quiboloy surrendered to authorities.

It was Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. who first announced on Facebook the “arrest” of Quiboloy. Along with the post is a photo of Quiboloy after his “surrender.”

Abalos also dismissed claims that Quiboloy, who was not at the KOJC compound, sneaked into the property to surrender to authorities for that “ultimate sacrifice.”

The tense standoff has led to the death of one KOJC member due to a reported heart attack and the arrest of his supporters.

According to authorities, they were ready for the final assault at the KOJC compound that Sunday after they already pinpointed the exact location of the pastor in the 30-hectare property.

This was, however, delayed after Quiboloy’s camp sent surrender feelers.

The day after his supposed surrender, on Monday, Sept. 9, Quiboloy along with several others were presented to the media in a press conference.

He wore an orange shirt, like that of a detainee’s, and his face was not visible as it was heavily covered by a mask, sunglasses and cap.

Arrest or surrender, regardless of the rhetoric, Quiboloy has to face the charges of child and sexual abuse and human trafficking filed against him.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that Quiboloy has to be tried first in the country for these charges before any talk of an extradition to the United States, where the fugitive pastor was also charged for sexual trafficking and was included in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.