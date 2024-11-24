Editorial: Inspiring tomorrow’s truthtellers

SunStar Cebu marks 42 years of trusted journalism, celebrating its role as a reliable source of news and an advocate for truth in the community.

This year, the newspaper strengthens its commitment to ethical journalism with initiatives designed to inspire and equip young storytellers.

With the theme “Inspiring Tomorrow’s Truthtellers,” SunStar Cebu aims to equip ethical and storytelling skills among high school students.

The Junior Journo program invites high school students to dive into the world of journalism, with SunStar Cebu providing them with hands-on experience, fostering their curiosity, and sharpening their storytelling skills.

Building on this momentum, the newspaper formally launched Campus Perspective, a weekly Sunday section showcasing these budding journalists’ work, in its 42nd year. This platform amplifies young voices, giving them a professional platform to share their stories with the broader community.

SunStar Cebu’s efforts underscore its dedication to nurturing ethical journalism and ensuring the next generation embraces truth-telling as a societal cornerstone.

Through these programs, the newspaper invests in future truthtellers who will continue its legacy of integrity and accountability.

Since its founding, SunStar Cebu has thrived on the trust and support of its readers, advertisers, business partners, educators, and institutions. Their unwavering belief in the publication’s mission has been instrumental in sustaining its role as a pillar of credible journalism.

As SunStar Cebu celebrates this milestone, its legacy extends beyond delivering news. It is shaping the future of journalism, empowering young voices to carry the torch of truth.