Editorial: Not an accident

An accident. This was how the driver of a unit of modern jeepney Kats (KTTS Corp.) described the road crash that happened along the Cebu North Road in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City on Tuesday night, Nov. 14, 2023.

This “accident” led to the untimely death of one passenger, a call center agent, and caused injuries to five other passengers.

The driver, Adonis Cimafranca, told reporters that he was just speeding a bit. But who would believe him?

An investigation by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Visayas will determine if he was overspeeding or not. Judging how the modern jeepney overturned by just looking at security camera footage, it is clear that Cimafranca had been overspeeding.

The fatal road crash was not a mere accident, as if the driver had no power to avoid it from happening.

Cimafranca, who has been driving for 14 years, must know that when overtaking he must make sure the left side is clear of an oncoming vehicle.

By his own account, Cimafranca said he was headed north from Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday night. The modern jeep he was driving encroached on the southbound lane after attempting to overtake a vehicle ahead. However, it met another vehicle bound for Cebu City. As Cimafranca avoided the southbound vehicle, the modern jeepney collided with a parked vehicle, resulting in his unit overturning.

The driver’s narration to the reporters at the Basak Police Station shows his reckless behavior. He had no intention to kill the call center agent, but his reckless behavior did.

The fatal road crash was not an accident.

There are drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) who are like Cimafranca.

If law enforcement agencies cannot rein in undisciplined drivers by strictly implementing traffic laws, anticipate more fatal road crashes in the future. The LTFRB, the Land Transportation Office and the local traffic agencies must also be blamed for future cases of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries or property damage.

Just think that modern jeepneys and other PUVs driven by reckless drivers as a fast-moving purlon.