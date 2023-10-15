Editorial: Pray for Filipinos in Gaza

We are connected. In journalists’ parlance, proximity, one of the chief values determining newsworthiness, is largely a factor of physical distance. The nearer an event is to an audience, the more intimate it seems, the greater the connection felt by the audience with the event, even when this involves strangers.

The digital media redefines the news value of proximity. When content is available, audiences are already at the frontlines, often brought there first by social media content created or uploaded by netizens instead of the traditional gatekeepers, the news media.

Filipinos, though, have more than social media connections to bring them up close and personal with the tragedies that began with the Hamas attack of civilians at the Gaza Strip last October 7.

Considered as the third most densely populated territory in the world, the Gaza Strip is governed by the Hamas, an Islamist group that is now the target of the Israeli Government.

The Israel-Hamas War rivets global attention and concern, particularly from this nation because of some 30,000 overseas Filipinos working in Israel, which borders the Gaza Strip on the east and the north.

The Philippine Government confirmed the death of three Filipinos in the ongoing conflict, reported SunStar Cebu’s Laureen Mondoñedo-Ynot on October 13. The fatalities were from Negros Occidental, Pangasinan and Pampanga.

As of October 13, three Filipinos remain missing.

Of 137 Filipinos in Gaza, 131 are still in the Hamas-run area. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that 92 Filipinos have sought repatriation from the Gaza Strip.

However, the DFA said that no one has been repatriated yet due to the blockade imposed by the Israeli Government. Due to the Israel-Hamas War, the Philippine Government placed Gaza under Alert Level 3, where repatriation is regarded as voluntary.

On October 15, Alert Level 4 was raised, making the repatriation of Filipinos mandatory. Israel called for all residents in the Gaza Strip to evacuate last October 13.

On the 131 Filipinos remaining in Gaza and their families there and in the Philippines, our nation’s prayers and expectations for the DFA’s successful repatriations of the OFWS are pinned.

Israel’s “total blockade” of the Gaza Strip means no electricity, fuel, food, and other necessities can enter and replenish the settlement’s supplies. The Israeli Government’s strategy to punish and deprive the Hamas, as well as the airstrikes launched into the area, endanger everyone, especially civilians and non-combatants.

Even under Alert Level 4, DFA officials say they cannot force OFWs to leave the Gaza Strip. Migrante International repeats its call to the Marcos administration to plan and implement a job placement program to provide for and ease the transition of OFWs displaced and forced to return to the country due to armed conflict overseas.

For many OFWs interviewed by the Rappler.com on October 14, not just the dependence of families back in the Philippines keeps them at their post despite being in the line of fire from both Israel’s and Hamas’ military forces.

These Filipino caregivers and service workers are unwilling to leave their patients and hotel guests, many of whom are elderly, dealing with dementia and other disabilities, and unable to evacuate, to face life alone in Gaza under total blockade and facing unceasing air strikes from Israel.

Although afraid for their life and apprehensive for their families, these OFWs seek strength and courage in their faith after deciding to stay in Gaza with their patients and guests, feeling unable to abandon those they feel a sense of responsibility for and commitment to.

In a better world, the Philippine Government will reciprocate the extraordinary humanity of our OFWs by creating opportunities at home to enable them to live with and provide for their families, without facing the risks of overseas employment.