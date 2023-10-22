Editorial: Reintegrate OFWs displaced by crises

The repatriation has begun for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel, particularly those residing at the Gaza Strip, which is the target of unrelenting air strikes and faces an inevitable ground invasion in the Israel-Hamas War.

As reported by SunStar Cebu’s Kaiser Jan Fuentes on Oct. 20, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) records that 588 of the 30,000 OFWs working in Israel trace their roots to Central Visayas.

Despite the risks of staying in Israel, many Filipinos hesitate to leave their employers, assailed by the uncertainty and anxieties of OFWs over the sudden cessation of their employment in Israel and the expected economic dislocation and other repercussions for their OFW families.

Reintegration programs are crucial for easing the return of the OFWs to the local economy. When the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic displaced thousands of OFWs, their untimely return created pressure on the workers and their families, as well as on the Philippine government to create alternative livelihood or income-generating activities for the repatriated OFWs.

An Institute for Labor Studies policy paper by Ronell Delerio, Frances Camille Dumalaog, and Cesar Mansal notes the importance of a crisis-oriented integration framework to respond to the needs of OFWs and their families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What assails OFWs caught in the middle of crises in foreign lands—such as the Global Financial Crisis and the Saudi Oil Crisis— is the repeated or prolonged experience of “stranded-ness,” which starts with workers limited to the barracks or quarters provided by their employers to failed attempts to finally return to the Philippines.

While some of the OFWs participating in the study by Delerio, Dumalaog, and Mansal said they were also half-hearted about leaving their overseas posts and returning to their families penniless and saddled by debts incurred in their attempt to work abroad, the physical stranding of OFWs gave rise to many challenges, such as the fear of the undocumented that prevented them from seeking the authorities’ assistance.

The same study’s key informants and focus group discussion participants said that the longer they were stranded, the more vulnerable they were to trauma, with gender and race affecting one’s risks.

During this limbo, when government resources were limited or services not forthcoming, individuals, groups, and non-government organizations stepped forward and aided the stranded Filipinos.

Recognizing the salient roles of these private stakeholders in providing the basics of food, shelter, and emotional support, our government agencies should strengthen their networking with community-based individuals and groups that render this essential support to OFWs.

However, Delerio, Dumalaog, and Mansal highlight that the informants desired that government assistance to OFWs in emergency transit should also not be “individualized” but be “broad-based, collective.”

Even though many of the participants in the same study said they prefer to migrate again for work when restrictions are lifted, the need for government assistance to find alternative work was articulated. Many of the key informants coped by doing freelance work and upgrading their skills to improve their chances of finding work.

Unfortunately, the government’s crisis resettlement measures were evaluated as inadequate in providing mental health and psychosocial services, especially counseling and therapy for OFWs experiencing abuse. In the same study, anxieties from the pandemic, stranding, lockdowns, and joblessness raised the stress of OFWs.

In the evacuation from Israel, post-traumatic stress disorder from the armed conflict is a key factor that emphasizes the need for psychosocial services, as well as livelihood and retraining programs and services, to aid in the reintegration of OFWs affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.