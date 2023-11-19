Editorial: Research in a world of no certainty

Does research have a place in a world such as ours?

Perhaps from our initiation into research in the earliest years of our studies, we view research as an activity so wrapped up around books and abstractions, it has no relevance in the realities lived beyond the ivory tower of academia.

The recently concluded Communication Research International Conference (CRIC) 2023 held by the Communication Research Department of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman College of Mass Communication (CMC) dispelled this prevalent view of academic research as detached and disconnected.

Gathering scholars from across the country and Asia, the third CRIC addressed issues and paradoxes related to “MediAgenda: the mediatization of communication in Asia.”

More complex than mediation or the processes involved in the channeling and circulation of content involving source and receiver, mediatization alludes to the transformations of individuals, societies, and cultures through and in media.

The immersion of people in media is inescapable in daily life. The porosity of this media environment opens opportunities as well as vulnerabilities that require one step back, examines, and reflects on the meaning and significance, as well as repercussions of a life entangled in media.

Research is a discipline that offers the lens for this examination of social changes and phenomena. The first impact is on the researcher’s self, encouraging a reflexivity that offers a path to become a more sensitized human being, a more discerning and critical consumer of media content, and a more responsible and accountable generator of informative and persuasive messages.

Through such intercultural and intergenerational exchanges between scholars, students, and teachers, such as the CRIC 2023, there is a sharing of concerns, anxieties, passions, and desires for mutual learning, dialogue, and cooperation.

In two days, six plenary sessions and 21 parallel sessions enabled students, teachers, and researchers to exchange findings and insights touching on these themes arising from mediatization in Asia: self-presentation, risk and crisis communication focusing on the environment and Covid-19, the political communication of Marcos and Robredo, diversity and inclusivity, gender and representations, online spaces and communities, political communication touching on elections, networks, and messages, international communication, the mediatization of body and gender, emerging and evolving concepts of mediatization, development communication, mediatizing in real life stories through genres, and communication theory and methodology, among others.

In their interactions with fellow researchers from the CRIC 2023 partner universities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, Filipino participants learned about and appreciated the nuances of commonalities and differences in Asian experiences

with mediatization.

In a world increasingly saturated with and overwhelmed by intolerance, aggression, and violence, scholarship underscores the importance of reason, dialogue, and community.

The CRIC 2023 is notable for involving junior research fellows selected from Senior High School students. Previously involving undergraduate and graduate students, CRIC organizers made it possible for junior research fellows to be exposed to research the organizers and reviewers deemed excellent, as well as interact with senior research fellows and other participants during the plenary and parallel sessions and informal discussions.

The importance of spreading among the youth a mentality and consciousness that favors the research culture is crucial for preparing societies to deal with the challenges of misinformation and disinformation.

“To be mediatized is to have a naturalized reflex to express, communicate, and be, not only with media as means, but almost with media as the only means,” as indicated in the 2023 CRIC capsule program note.