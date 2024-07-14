Editorial: Revisit hospitality

Hospitality is a virtue every Filipino reads about in textbooks, hears extolled in speeches, and experiences in barrio fiestas.

Recent events in Cebu City compel us to reexamine this “quintessential Filipino quality” and the need to keep this in practice, not just in anecdotes or tourism handouts.

Hospitality is defined as the “friendly and generous reception” of guests and visitors, according to online sources.

By this definition, the overcharging of passengers by some taxi drivers breaks the tradition of being on our best behavior for people who may not just be visiting our place for the first time but also appreciating our culture and doing business with locals.

Last July 13, the Oplan Against Abusadong Taxi Drivers was conducted to inspect taxi meters and pass out police hotline numbers for citizens to contact for complaints regarding unscrupulous drivers.

According to the report of Arnold Y. Bustamante and Tito P. Tan on SunStar Cebu last July 13, the surprise inspection followed complaints from Palarong Pambansa participants and visitors being victimized by drivers who demanded an exorbitant fare and did not use taxi meters.

To have an impact in curtailing these illegal practices, the Highway Patrol Group 7, Police Regional Office 7, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board 7 must sustain this campaign and regularly monitor transportation terminals where not just visitors but also residents are coerced to pay beyond the regular fare.

Abuses of overcharging or even selecting fares worsen during bad weather.

The authorities should make use of digital media to go after erring drivers. Recently, netizens shared the post of a local citizen complaining of a taxi driver who extorted P1,800 from tourists taking his cab from an uptown mall to a nearby park.

Tourism stakeholders need to coordinate with transport stakeholders to encourage honesty and professionalism among public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers since the quality of public transport is a key element that can enhance or spoil travel.

On another matter, visitors left an essential message for us to take to heart about hospitality, this time for resources we share with

other creatures.

Last July 12, SunStar Cebu’s Denise Mae P. Codis reported about the call for local volunteers made by environmentalist Mike Smith, who, with Zero Co., which he founded, conducted a cleanup drive at the Guadalupe River in Pasil, which began last July 7.

As of last July 12, Zero Co. and other volunteer groups cleared from the shores of Pasil trash that filled more than 5,000 bags.

Guadalupe River is considered “highly contaminated” by the Department of Environment Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7.

Despite the high costs and risks, the cleanup of bodies of water is neverending for as long as people are irresponsible in disposing their domestic wastewater and solid waste.

Cebu City and barangay officials have applied many solutions, such as bio-fences that contain the waste in a certain portion of a river to prevent its spread into the sea, as well as environmental officers deputized to apprehend residents dumping waste into rivers and the seas.

Yet, the waste in our waters emphasizes we must improve in collaborating to manage our waste.

The mouth of the Guadalupe River in Pasil is the catch basin for Cebu City’s 12 coastal barangays, reported Codis.

If contamination is a shared responsibility, the solutions must be shared, too.

Not visitors, such as Zero Co. and other volunteer groups, but all stakeholders in Cebu City’s 80 barangays share the primary stake of making our waters clean and safe.

Key to this is a waste management plan made, implemented, and sustained by every barangay, every resident to make this planet hospitable to life.