Editorial: Shrinking newsrooms

The recent report about the layoffs at ABS-CBN, which affected around 100 workers, is another blow to the already embattled media industry in the country.

Since the network’s forced shutdown in 2020 following the House panel’s denial of its franchise renewal, ABS-CBN has struggled to regain stability. Remember, thousands of media workers have lost their jobs at that time, and these latest cuts are another blow to the company and our media landscape.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, which stands in solidarity with fellow media workers who have been affected by layoffs at ABS-CBN, stressed that job cuts in media, especially approaching an election year, impair discourse, the free flow of information, and the public’s right to know as fewer media workers have to take on more tasks. This also means a bigger risk that issues, particularly those outside Metro Manila, may go underreported or unreported.

Newsrooms across the country have been steadily shrinking in recent years, especially with the declining readership, subscriptions, and advertisements, as well as the challenges brought by Covid-19.

The timing could not be worse as these job cuts come at a particularly significant time — just months before the 2025 elections.

With fewer journalists on the ground, the public may find themselves less informed. This opens the door for disinformation and misinformation, which usually thrive in an uninformed society.

The importance of a free and vibrant press cannot be overstated. But with the number of newsrooms shrinking and layoffs mounting, the ability of the press to fulfill this role is now at risk.