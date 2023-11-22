Editorial: That P35,000 bonus

The latest news about the P35,000 bonus for regular and casual employees of Cebu City Hall shows that the council has yet to receive from the executive department its proposed budget.

There must be a regular or casual employee who is praying hard right now that the office of Mayor Michael Rama will submit its proposal to the council before Christmastime. Since the mayor is still on vacation with his family, who will submit the proposal? Is it the office of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia?

SunStar Cebu has learned that the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (Praise) of the executive department can endorse a proposal but a councilor must act as its sponsor.

The council dominated by Rama’s allies will certainly act on it because they do not want to hurt the mayor’s pride and make him look bad to the City Hall employees.

The act of giving bonuses to City Hall employees is a political act. It makes politicians look good to the employees and their families.

The bonus is already big if one puts his feet in the shoes of a janitor cleaning the floor of a mall.

Knowing that the City Government has yet to achieve its 2023 budget of P50 billion, the mayor has the gall to promise a P35,000 bonus (higher than the P20,000 bonus given in 2022) for each regular and casual employee. Do public officials think they own the money?

The P35,000 bonus is intended for 1,345 regular employees, around 3,000 casual employees, and elected officials. The City would have to disburse over P152 million for the regular and casual employees.

If people at Cebu City Hall are public servants, they know that the P152 million budget can be spent on projects that can serve the public well.