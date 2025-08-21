Editorial: The currency of corruption

We don’t flood because of rain.

We flood because of rot.

Year after year, billions are poured into flood control.

And still—ankle-deep, waist-deep, neck-deep waters.

Same rain. Same stories. Same stench.

You don’t need a whistleblower to know where the money went.

Just look around: the new mansions. The motorcades.

The same politicians who once begged for donations now fly business class and wear watches that cost more than a public school teacher’s annual salary.

And yet—no outrage. No consequences.

In fact, some of them are celebrated.

Because in the Philippines, wealth is the only proof of success we bother to respect.

Not how it was earned. Not who paid for it.

Not who suffered for it.

Scroll, then sink

So how does it feel now?

Sitting in your flooded homes, scrolling through Instagram stories of your elected officials’ new luxury cars, designer bags, vacation posts — while your street turns into a river.

Still admiring them?

Still aspiring to be them?

You helped put them there.

You excused it.

You voted for it.

And now you expect government to work for you?

Complicity, rebranded as “diskarte”

We curse corruption but elect it proudly.

We demand integrity, then sell our votes for a grocery bag.

We cheer for those who cheat the system—and call it diskarte.

We see someone rise by stealing, and we say, “At least he’s smart.”

This is who we’ve become:

A nation that worships the rewards of corruption and no longer cares about the cost.

Nothing changes until we do

Corruption won’t go away.

Not while we reward it with applause, attention, and office.

Not while we keep giving it votes—and making excuses for it.

You want to serve your country?

Start by voting like it.