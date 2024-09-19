Editorial: Very bratty, part 2

Vice President Sara Duterte again displayed her very brattish antics when she broke the basic House rules during an inquiry on Wednesday, September 18, as she refused to take the oath at the onset of the proceedings.

When she appeared during the House Good Government Committee hearing, she said she wouldn’t take her oath as she went there as a resource person, not as a witness.

She emphasized that the letter sent by the panel to her office said that she would serve as a resource person, and not a witness.

Committee chairperson Rep. Joel Chua argued that everyone was considered as resource persons and witnesses.

But Duterte’s ally, former president and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo came to her defense and asserted that the vice president’s point was a valid one, citing the previous Supreme Court ruling.

“They’re not the same; the Supreme Court says they are not the same. Somebody who appears to be the accused has a different tier of protection from a witness, and in fact, can refuse to take the witness stand,” Arroyo stressed.

She pointed out that the committee cannot trivialize the difference between a resource person and a witness.

To which Duterte asked the committee for a one-minute break and proceeded to confer with Arroyo briefly before she returned to her seat.

She then proceeded to tell the committee that her office had nothing to hide and insisted there was no misuse of government funds.

“If there are audit findings, we shall gladly respond to them before the Commission on Audit. If there are legitimate cases to be filed, then we shall gladly respond to them before the appropriate courts,” she added.

She reiterated that the inquiry is “a well-funded and coordinated political attack” following a privilege speech that prompted the proceedings.

She also urged the committee “to terminate this inquiry for its clear lack of any proposed legislation or substantive matter for discussion.”

“You may try to destroy me. You can skin me alive and throw my ashes to the wind. But let it be known, you will find me unbowed. It is clear to me that this inquiry is not about misused funds, accountability, or governance. Instead, it is solely aimed at discrediting my name and my office to prevent future political contests,” she told lawmakers.

She then left before the lawmakers could even ask her their questions.

Again, just a standard operating procedure, but one’s penchant for nonconformity along with a brattish attitude always prevails.