Editorial: Vote for conscience and country

Today, from about 3,000 centers, the future of the Philippines will be made, starting at the basic political unit: the barangay.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are ongoing today. Central Visayas has a total of 2,956 voting centers for the 3,003 barangays, reported Kaiser Jan Fuentes of SunStar Cebu on Oct. 29.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7 assigned more than 4,000 voters in Cebu City to vote in malls: 2,232 voters in Barangay Parian will cast their ballots at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and 2,424 voters in Barangay Pitogo will troop to the SM City Consolacion for today’s voting.

Will there be more voters turning out for the BSKE this year?

At stake this year are the local executive posts in 42,027 barangays in 82 provinces.

According to the Comelec, voters will be selecting from 1.4 million candidates: almost 97,000 aspirants to be the next punong barangay (chairman) and more than 730,000 vying to be a member of the Sangguniang Barangay (council).

Unlike the automated polls for the general elections, the BSKE will be conducted manually, meaning that voters will write by hand their choices instead of shading the applicable space.

Compared to the general elections, the BSKE draws considerably less interest and involvement from many citizens. The sheer number of candidates to be selected and voters’ unfamiliarity with the candidates work against wider public participation in the local polls.

There is also a mindset that shunts to the side the significance of barangay leaders in promoting the welfare of many urban-based citizens. Many residents have work and lifestyles that take them away from the barangay they reside in; ergo, anything barangay-related is hyperlocal and not of an immediate and direct interest in the perception of many urban residents.

The SK post is often dismissed as addressing only the youths and involving the “soft” side of development: education, sports and culture.

Familiarizing oneself with the Local Government Code (LGC) is needed to contextualize the significance of the BSKE in decentralized and community-based development of self-reliance and sustainability.

The Sangguniang Barangay is the local development council that shapes the implementation of laws and ordinances addressing all concerns—from the maintenance of peace and order to solid waste management and gender and development (GAD).

The Sangguniang Barangay is headed by the Punong Barangay and consists of seven members elected at large, along with the Sangguniang Kabataan chairman.

The Punong Barangay enforces all laws and ordinances in the barangay. He or she enters in contracts in behalf of the barangay, with the approval of the Sangguniang Barangay.

The Punong Barangay also appoints or replaces the barangay treasurer, secretary, and others for barangay posts.

According to the LGC, the SK is composed of a chairperson, seven members, a secretary, and a treasurer.

The SK promulgates resolutions and raises funds addressing the needs and concerns of the youth in the barangay.

The discrepancy between the BSKE as delineated in the LGC and as actualized in Philippine realities was captured recently by a viral meme of a campaign handout of several cans of sardines lying on a roll of one-thousand peso bills and bagged ready for vote-buying.

Long before the last BSKE was held in 2018, electoral fraud was stamped as a long-standing brand of the barangay elections.

The risk for a repetition of not just old campaign tricks but also the resurgence of old bad voters’ habits return today.

“Trapo (traditional)” politics that feeds nepotism, infighting and patronage thrives on the corruption of voters.

Like sardines barely hiding bribes for which politicians will abuse public positions and political power to recover and recoup, voters who betray conscience and country are the sediments of a political process that twists people’s participation to mock and reduce democracy into a travesty.