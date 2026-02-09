Editorial: What died was political will

Every time someone gets out of a taxi more stressed than when they got in, a little more faith in the system disappears.

It’s not just about one rude driver or one bad experience. It’s the fact that this is now normal — and tolerated.

The taxi industry isn’t dying because of competition. It’s dying because it refuses to improve. And instead of fixing what’s broken, those in power keep shielding it. Not for the good of commuters, but because they need votes. That’s the tradeoff: passenger welfare for political convenience.

Anyone who’s taken a cab recently knows the drill. Some units are dirty, outdated, barely roadworthy. Some drivers are rude or inattentive. Meters are “broken.” Receipts are “not working.” Change is “not available.” And heaven forbid you ask for cashless payment — suddenly, it’s not their responsibility.

What makes it worse? This isn’t surprising anymore.

And while the public adjusts, the regulators fold. Politicians would rather block clean, efficient, tech-driven transport options than risk angering a vote-rich transport sector. Green fleets get stalled. Cashless systems get delayed. Innovation gets buried under paperwork. Why? Because someone’s afraid to lose a bloc of drivers in the next election.

The result? The public gets stuck — literally and figuratively. No options, no upgrades, no accountability. Just the same exhausting rides and a reminder that the people in charge are no longer on the side of the riding public.

Political will is gone. And with it, public service.

So no, the taxi industry isn’t being bullied by competition. It’s being outclassed — by newer systems that understand passengers actually matter.

And unless our leaders stop protecting poor service for the sake of politics, this won’t stop at taxis. It will bleed into every public system held hostage by operators who give nothing, but demand everything.

The system won’t fix itself. But it can be replaced.

And if public officials won’t stand up for the commuting public, then maybe the public needs to stop voting for those officials altogether.