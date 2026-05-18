Edu Manzano, partner clarify link to PGMN

EDU Manzano and his girlfriend Ann Cuisia clarified that they are not employees of the online channel Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN), but only “volunteer content contributors.”

The clarification came after PGMN founder Franco Mabanta was linked to an alleged extortion case involving former House speaker Martin Romualdez.

“We were volunteer content contributors, not journalists. We were not employees. We had no contracts, no salary, no talent fee and no commercial arrangement,” Edu and Ann said in a joint statement.

Mabanta was arrested on May 6, 2026, over allegations that he attempted to extort P350 million from Romualdez in exchange for silence regarding alleged anomalies in flood control projects. / TRC