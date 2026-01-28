Edu Rama files bill seeking to abolish travel tax

CEBU City South District Representative and House Deputy Majority Leader Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. has filed House Bill 7367, a landmark legislation seeking to abolish the travel tax currently imposed on Filipino nationals traveling abroad from the Philippines.

The proposed measure aims to eliminate what Rama describes as an “undue financial burden” on Filipino families, overseas workers, students, and senior citizens exercising their constitutional right to travel freely.

“All Filipinos must be able to travel freely, without undue financial or regulatory hindrance,” Rama stated in his explanatory note. “The freedom of movement is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, and policies that unnecessarily burden the exercise of this right deserve careful re-examination.”

Under existing regulations, Filipino travelers are required to pay travel taxes ranging from P300 to P2,700 per departure, depending on their flight class and eligibility for reduced rates: