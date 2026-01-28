Edu Rama files bill seeking to abolish travel tax

CEBU City South District Representative and House Deputy Majority Leader Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. has filed House Bill 7367, a landmark legislation seeking to abolish the travel tax currently imposed on Filipino nationals traveling abroad from the Philippines.
The proposed measure aims to eliminate what Rama describes as an “undue financial burden” on Filipino families, overseas workers, students, and senior citizens exercising their constitutional right to travel freely.
“All Filipinos must be able to travel freely, without undue financial or regulatory hindrance,” Rama stated in his explanatory note. “The freedom of movement is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, and policies that unnecessarily burden the exercise of this right deserve careful re-examination.”
Under existing regulations, Filipino travelers are required to pay travel taxes ranging from P300 to P2,700 per departure, depending on their flight class and eligibility for reduced rates:
Full Travel Tax -- P2,700 (First Class) / P1,620 (Economy)
Standard Reduced Rate -- P1,350 (First Class) / P810 (Economy)
OFW Privileged Rate -- P400 (First Class) / P300 (Economy)
“For Filipino families, students, and overseas workers, these amounts constitute a significant additional cost, especially when traveling as a group or for essential personal and professional reasons,” Rama stressed.
The bill aligns with the Philippines’ commitments under the Asean Tourism Agreement signed in 2002, which calls for member states to facilitate travel within the region and phase out travel levies on Asean nationals.
Rama also noted that recent policy developments support this approach, citing Memorandum Order 29, which exempted travelers from Mindanao and Palawan airports from travel tax when traveling to Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) destinations, recognizing that reduced travel costs promote mobility, tourism, and economic growth.
While acknowledging that travel tax proceeds currently fund programs under the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Rama argued that these programs should be funded through existing government fund sources rather than imposing additional costs on individual travelers who already contribute to state cofers through income tax, value-added tax, and other forms of taxation.
The bill primarily proposes to prohibit the collection of travel taxes for flights booked after the Act’s effectivity.
The bill effectively repeals Presidential Decree 1183 and related laws authorizing travel tax collection.
“This measure represents a concrete step toward fulfilling our regional obligations, advancing regional integration, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippines as a regional tourism and transit hub,” Rama said.
The bill was filed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, and is currently pending before the House of Representatives for deliberation and committee assignment. (PR)