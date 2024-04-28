Edu Rama leads groundbreaking of road concreting in White Road, Barangay Inayawan

THE long-awaited rehabilitation of the heavily damaged White Road in Barangay Inawayan in Cebu City will now be realized as the construction of the road concreting project in the area has officially started.

Through the efforts of Cebu City South District Representative Edu Rama, the portion of White Road is set to have a concrete road after the groundbreaking ceremony of the P4.9 million project took place last Saturday, April 27.

The said project stretches over 228 meters will help improve access and mobility for all motorists in the area and will offer a road network that is safer and reduces travel time.

In his speech during the groundbreaking ceremony, Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Repollo is thankful to Rama for prioritizing the said project during his first term as the Cebu City South District Representative.

"Mao na jud ni ang adlaw sa sinugdanan sa kaayohan sa atoang dan diri sa White Road. Kaning proyektoha mokabat ni og P4.9-million nga gipaningkamotan jud ni Congressman Edu Rama gikan sa national nga panudlanan para ang atoang dan diri ug sa dili madugay matarong na jud ni ang dan diri sa atoang White Road area," Repollo said.