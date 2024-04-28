Edu Rama leads groundbreaking of road concreting in White Road, Barangay Inayawan

THE long-awaited rehabilitation of the heavily damaged White Road in Barangay Inawayan in Cebu City will now be realized as the construction of the road concreting project in the area has officially started.
Through the efforts of Cebu City South District Representative Edu Rama, the portion of White Road is set to have a concrete road after the groundbreaking ceremony of the P4.9 million project took place last Saturday, April 27.
The said project stretches over 228 meters will help improve access and mobility for all motorists in the area and will offer a road network that is safer and reduces travel time.
In his speech during the groundbreaking ceremony, Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Repollo is thankful to Rama for prioritizing the said project during his first term as the Cebu City South District Representative.
"Mao na jud ni ang adlaw sa sinugdanan sa kaayohan sa atoang dan diri sa White Road. Kaning proyektoha mokabat ni og P4.9-million nga gipaningkamotan jud ni Congressman Edu Rama gikan sa national nga panudlanan para ang atoang dan diri ug sa dili madugay matarong na jud ni ang dan diri sa atoang White Road area," Repollo said.
The barangay official is also hopeful that the said project marks the start of the improvement of the road in the area.
"Karong adlawa maoy simbolo sa pagpakita gyud nga atoang dan diri trabahuon na gyud... Basta masugdan na gani di na jud na mapugngan magsunod-sunod na gyud na," said Repollo.
Rama, who was then the chairman of the Committee on Public Services during his term as city councilor, also recalled when garbage trucks were going back and forth in the area to dump garbage at the dump site which contributed to the current situation of the said road.
The South District representative also said that when Repollo approached him on the problem of White Road, he did not promise anything but rather said that he would try his best to realize the road concreting project.
"I'm glad nga nadayon na gyud ang pangandoy diri sa atong mga residente sa Sitio White Road," said Rama.
The project which is under DPWH's Convergence and Special Support Program - Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP) involves the construction of two lanes with 300-mm thick Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) that varies from 5.20 to 6.10 meters in width and 200-mm thick aggregate subbase course and subbase preparation.
Also present during the groundbreaking ceremony are DPWH Cebu City District Engineering Office District Engineer Ramon Devenadera, Assistant District Engineer Manolo B. Macaroni, Jr., and PJMEPP Constructions, Inc. owner Paul Jake Castillo. (PR)