Edu Rama leads multi-purpose building groundbreaking in Bulacao

CEBU City South District Representative Eduardo "Edu" Rama Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the multi-purpose building in Cabancalan 1, Barangay Bulacao Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The multi-purpose building will serve as the second gymnasium of Barangay Bulacao. The project is under the Convergence and Special Support Program-Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The project seeks to establish a multipurpose covered court that can be used for sports, community gatherings and other activities in Barangay Bulacao. It is worth P4.95 million and is set to be completed by July 26, 2024.