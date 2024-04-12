Edu Rama leads multi-purpose building groundbreaking in Bulacao

CEBU City South District Representative Eduardo "Edu" Rama Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the multi-purpose building in Cabancalan 1, Barangay Bulacao Thursday, April 11, 2024.
The multi-purpose building will serve as the second gymnasium of Barangay Bulacao. The project is under the Convergence and Special Support Program-Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
The project seeks to establish a multipurpose covered court that can be used for sports, community gatherings and other activities in Barangay Bulacao. It is worth P4.95 million and is set to be completed by July 26, 2024.
Rama saw the need for a construction of a covered court after he was invited to a sports league in the past, noting that the existing sports facility needed to be covered.
"This facility is for the residents of Barangay Bulacao so that in the future, there is a venue where our youth or sports enthusiasts can use whenever there are sports leagues or whenever there are various events like fiestas," he said.
He added that he will work closely with the Bulacao barangay officials to pour more infrastructure projects in the village.
"I am here to be your partner in public service," he told the Bulacao officials in his speech during the groundbreaking ceremony.
"(We have) to work together for the good of the barangay which is what we need right now, because sometimes when there is too much politics in certain situations in a barangay, public service is sacrificed. That's why we have to not lose focus in that direction, we have to remember always that public service is a public trust. We have to remember always why we are put in this place. Why we are put in this position as public officials," he added.
Rama also introduced the different social services programs that the residents of Bulacao can avail themselves of.
He also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and Tingog Partylist headed by Representatives Yedda Romualdez, and Jude Avorque Acidre for their continued support of the projects and programs of the Cebu City South District.
Rama was joined Thursday by DPWH Cebu City District Engineering Office District Engineer Ramon Devanadera, Barangay Bulacao Captain Junah Abellanosa Babatuan, barangay councilors and employees. (PR)