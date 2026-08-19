TV host-actor and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Edward Barber is engaged to his non-showbiz girlfriend, Rikki Umali.

Edward announced their engagement in a viral video while speaking to members of his church.

“From the last time I was here, I am now in an awesome relationship. Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah! Don’t tell me that God is not real. I used to be the most single person in this place,” shared Barber, who is now a pastor.

“This is not the point of the sermon. I have a point for showing you all of this. This is not just my girlfriend; this is my fiancée, Ricki. I proposed to her, so she’s now my fiancée,” he added.

However, Edward did not provide details on where they met, Rikki’s profession or when they plan to get married. A photo of Edward and Rikki was also posted in the comment section. / TRC S