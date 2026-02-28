Radio commentator Edward Ligas faces charges for grave slander

A LEGAL battle involving a well-known radio commentator and a local contractor has reached a new stage. The Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office has officially decided to indict Edward Ligas for grave slander.

The decision follows allegations that Ligas publicly shamed contractor Jerome Awit by linking him to a controversial P127-million construction project in Mandaue City.

The roots of the conflict

The case began after a series of protest actions and social media posts. Jerome Awit, the head of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., filed three complaints against Ligas. He claimed the commentator repeatedly accused him of being involved in a "substandard" riprap project in Barangay Maguikay.

In a joint resolution dated February 13, 2026, prosecutors stated there was a "reasonable certainty of conviction" for the charge of grave slander. However, the office dismissed two other charges—slander by deed and cyber libel—citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Allegations of 'public humiliation'

Awit described several instances where he felt his reputation was unfairly targeted:

* The "Hall of Shame": During an anti-corruption rally on September 14, 2025, a large caricature of Awit’s face was reportedly displayed next to a politician.

* Public Speeches: Ligas allegedly mentioned Awit’s name multiple times during rallies in September 2025, linking him to the multi-million peso project.

* Social Media: Awit pointed to a Facebook post from the protests that he claimed harmed his professional standing.

To defend his work, Awit referenced a report from the Department of Public Works and Highways. The report explained that the project issues were actually caused by "adverse weather conditions" that weakened the soil, rather than poor construction.

The defense: Free speech vs. reputation

In his defense, Ligas argued that he was simply exercising his right to free expression. He maintained that his goal was to demand transparency and accountability regarding how billions of pesos in public funds are spent on flood control.

The Prosecutor’s Office agreed with Ligas on some points. They dismissed the cyber libel charge, noting that his Facebook posts were framed as a general plea for the government to investigate potential anomalies rather than a direct personal attack.

What Happens Next?

Jerome Awit expressed satisfaction that the prosecutor found merit in his main complaint. "I always bring my issues to the courts rather than to social media," he stated. He added that his legal team is currently deciding how to handle the charges that were dismissed.

As the case moves forward, it serves as a reminder of the thin line between public criticism and legal slander. (AYB)