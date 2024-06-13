Cebu

EEI, concrete stone ink MoU

CONTRIBUTED
SIGNED DEAL. From left EEI officials Roman Lapuz, Earl Jason Vistro, Concrete Stone Corp. president Alfredo Comendador Jr., and Industry Holdings and Development Corp. CFO Jan Michael Lim. / CONTRIBUTED

CONSTRUCTION giant EEI Corp. (EEI) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Concrete Stone Corp. (CSC) for its precast concrete requirements to be utilized for multiple mega infrastructure projects.

With this MoU, CSC will be providing EEI’s precast requirements for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

EEI is recognized as one of the leading construction companies in the Philippines, with multiple mega infrastructure projects in the pipeline including big-ticket railway projects.

CSC is a corporation engaged in the manufacturing and supply of construction solution materials. Its products include aggregates, precast, cement and asphalt. / PR

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph