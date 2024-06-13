EEI, concrete stone ink MoU

CONSTRUCTION giant EEI Corp. (EEI) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Concrete Stone Corp. (CSC) for its precast concrete requirements to be utilized for multiple mega infrastructure projects.

With this MoU, CSC will be providing EEI’s precast requirements for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

EEI is recognized as one of the leading construction companies in the Philippines, with multiple mega infrastructure projects in the pipeline including big-ticket railway projects.

CSC is a corporation engaged in the manufacturing and supply of construction solution materials. Its products include aggregates, precast, cement and asphalt. / PR