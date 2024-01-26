EEI Corp. in PH backs Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, creates more jobs

EEI Corp., one of the leading construction firms in the Philippines, expresses its support for Saudi Arabia in realizing its Vision 2030 initiatives as it is expected to impact and create opportunities for Filipinos as well.

Vision 2030 is Saudi Arabia’s master plan to transform and diversify its economy by shifting away from its reliance on oil and focusing on other future growth industries.

By 2030, Saudi aims to achieve three main goals: move away from economic reliance on oil, uplift the lives of its people and sustain its place on the global stage.

EEI said it is keen to participate in the rise of potential civil, infrastructure, oil and gas business as well as employment opportunities for Filipinos.

In the last quarter of 2023, EEI signed a memorandum of understanding (MOUC) with Samsung Engineering NEC Co. Ltd. (Senec) in Saudi Arabia to collaborate and work on projects in the country and to further expand overseas work opportunities for Filipinos.

Under the MOU, EEI and Senec are committed to working together and mutually exploring opportunities to fulfill the development objectives of Saudi Arabia including providing support through Filipino manpower mobilization to the country.