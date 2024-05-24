EEIC, CIC ink P1.79 billion Cavitex-Calax Link contract

CONSTRUCTION firm EEI Corp. recently made it official with Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC) by signing the P1.79 billion project contract for the construction of Cavitex-Calax link segment four.

In an earlier report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), EEI disclosed that the company received the Letter of Acceptance issued by the CIC for the construction of the Cavitex-Calax Link (Segment 4 Extension) Project for a total contract price of P1,791,542,140.01.

MPTC unit CIC stated that the segment four extension is set to connect Cavitex (Manila-Cavite Expressway) and Calax (Cavite-Laguna Expressway).

Under the contract, EEI’s scope of work covers remeasurement and the construction of the 1.2-kilometer, 2x2-lane carriageway from the terminus of Segment 4 in Tirona Highway to connect to Calax.

The scope of work also covers the Kawit Toll admin compound and access road. In the detailed scope of works, the component includes a main alignment ramp, a main alignment elevated viaduct, Roads 1-3, and an intersection improvement in the affected portion of Centennial Road.

The duration of the project is 450 days. / PR