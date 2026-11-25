THE Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League (MCCBL) Season 2 shifts into high gear as the Cordova Public College (CPC) Eels and the St. Cecilia’s College (SCC) Maestros square off in Game 1 of the College division best-of-three finals at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Both squads are seeking an early 1-0 lead in the championship series, with the Eels hoping to spoil the party fort the home-crowd favorite Maestros before the series shifts to CPC’s turf in Cordova for Game 2.

St. Cecilia’s clinched a finals berth after surviving a late rally by the Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) Aerospacers, 80-74, in their knockout semifinal duel last Tuesday, Nov. 17.

On the same day, Cordova pulled off an 89-81 upset over the Talisay City College (TCC) Talisalites to claim the other finals berth.

Before the championship match, the TCC Talisalites and the IAU Aerospacers will battle for third place at 12:30 p.m.

Opening the triple-header at 11 a.m. is a High School division up-the-ladder semifinal clash between the Cordova-Catholic Cooperative School (CCCS) Beagles and the Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SCSIT) Skyblazers.

The winner of the match will advance to face waiting finalist IAU for the high school crown. / JBM