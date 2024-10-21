eGov app launched in Cebu

CEBUANOS can now access paperless transactions as the national government launched a one-stop mobile application that caters to online government services in Cebu, the first province in the Visayas and Mindanao to access the online platform.

With over eight million registered subscribers nationwide, eGOV PH Super App, or e-Government Philippines, is expanding in Cebu, offering government services on a local and national scale.

DICT Undersecretary for Support Services Heherson Asiddao during the press conference of the launching on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, told reporters that the project aims to streamline government transactions.

“The objective of the eGOV Super App is to enable transactions no matter where you are, even if you’re at home. Imagine being able to obtain a business permit without having to go to City Hall,” said Asiddao in a mix of Tagalog and English.

He added that the eGOV Super App enables users to conduct transactions without missing work and reduces travel costs.

The app was first launched at the Malacañan Palace in Manila last June 2023.

Features, services

The one-stop application allows users to access national government services through a single sign-on without the need for physical documents and interaction.

The identity verification is done online and is powered by the eGOV AI.

Among the free services is the production of a National Identification card (ID), which can be generated through the Philippine Statistics Authority’s PhilSys integration.

Daanbantayan Mayor and Vice President of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines - Visayas Chapter Sun Shimura told reporters that this can help citizens living in far-flung areas and decongest the usage of physical cards.

“This includes PhilHealth and all the information needed by our people in the barangays and sitios, particularly regarding hospitalization. Additionally, we now have the National ID system, as many citizens do not possess physical IDs. This can be accessed through the app,” said Shimura in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Users can securely store and access their driver’s licenses and government-issued IDs within the app which omits the need to carry a physical copy.

Local government unit services, such as applying for clearances, certifications, and permits could be done in the app as well as social security benefits, tax payment, and business registration, among others.

Additional features include access to information about all tourist attractions on the platform, along with the introduction of the Philippine eVisa Portal to facilitate easier entry for tourists.

Accessibility

DICT Director for Management Information System Service June Vincent Manuel Gaudan said the Super App could be accessed offline.

“We do have the offline version, but of course to download the app, initially you will need internet connectivity, but there is a mechanism that stays in your phone and you can open it offline,” said Gaudan.

Aside from offline usage, DICT Assistance Sec. for Regional Development Maria Teresa Camba said the agency plans to establish a Digital Transformation Center to help individuals learn more about ICT and technology.

Camba said the center will provide free digital training and access to the internet, enabling participants to familiarize themselves with technology for free.

The eGOV Super App is downloadable in any Google app store and Playstore. / DPC