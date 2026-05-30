Eid al-Adha in Cebu: Faith, feast, fellowship

Eid al-Adha is considered one of Islam’s holiest celebrations and coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. During the feast, sacrificial animals such as goats, sheep and cattle are offered in a practice known as Qurbani, with the meat traditionally divided among family members, relatives and the poor to promote generosity, compassion and community solidarity. The celebration also highlights values of gratitude, selflessness and unity among Muslims.