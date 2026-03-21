Eid in the heart of Cebu

AS THE first light of morning touched Plaza Independencia, hundreds of Muslim families gathered, their prayer mats spread across the historic grounds. On Saturday, March 21, 2026, the open space transformed into a place of reflection and unity as the community observed Eid al-Fitr, the sacred celebration signaling the end of Ramadan.

Men, women and children stood shoulder to shoulder in solemn prayer, their voices rising together after a month of fasting from dawn to sunset. The congregational prayer — a defining ritual of the holiday — marked not only spiritual renewal but also the resilience of Cebu’s Muslim community.

As the prayers concluded, the atmosphere shifted to one of warmth and generosity. Food packs were distributed by the Cebu City Government, alongside support from private groups, ensuring every family could celebrate with a festive meal. Acts of charity, known as Zakat al-Fitr, were also observed — an essential tradition ensuring that even the less fortunate can take part in the festivities.

Across the plaza, smiles replaced solemn expressions as families reunited to share food and stories. Children played nearby, a reminder that Eid is as much about community and compassion as it is about devotion.

Eid al-Fitr remains one of the most significant celebrations in Islam, observed by millions worldwide. In Cebu City, it stands as a powerful testament to faith and unity, where differences fade and a shared sense of gratitude takes center stage.