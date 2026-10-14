Eight artists explore space and transition in 'Unbound Horizons' Cebu exhibit

Redefining the threshold

Rather than treating the horizon as a fixed line where earth meets sky, the eight artists approach it as a threshold for renewal, transition and psychological discovery.

Jose Kimsoy Yap and Irvin Benlot anchor the exhibition with works that explore light, tonal depth and atmospheric space. Meanwhile, John Dinglasa and Gigi Ocampo bring emotional resonance to the exhibition through reflective narratives that suggest that some of our most expansive frontiers reside within.

Grounded in nature, travel and light

For Mercado, the works are rooted in travel, observation and a sensitivity to the natural world.

“There was an initial on-site sketch for this painting. Usually I do watercolor during travel because that medium is very light, and also the paper, which is very convenient to carry,” he said.

He added that his work draws from his travels in the Philippines, particularly the Visayas, whose beaches and light have influenced his approach to landscape and impressionist painting.

Structural anatomy and technical evolution

For Barral, the creative inquiry turns inward toward form, anatomical rigor and draftsmanship.

Barral said conventional references often present figures in flat, upright poses, requiring artists to rely on internalized knowledge when capturing more complex forms.

Although he constructed the figure individually, he consolidated its anatomical details into major groupings to accommodate the shifted pose, describing the work as an application of structural anatomy.

“These pieces are based on human anatomy. Basically, everything I did on paper, I tried putting onto canvas. It’s for a sort of technical — a technical upgrade. To upgrade our craft,” he explained.

Mentorship, materiality and evolution

Beyond individual visual inquiries, Unbound Horizons highlights ties of camaraderie and mentorship across artistic generations.

For Ulgasan, the exhibition was an opportunity to show his work alongside artists he regards as mentors, including Yap, Mercado, Benlot and Barral.

“It was in 2018 when I first started making these. The one who really encouraged me was Sir Kimsoy Yap. Originally I worked with driftwood sculptures,” he said.

“Then I shifted to this because he suggested doing abstract work. Looking at Sir Kimsoy’s abstract pieces, they were so beautiful and seemed wonderful to create,” he added.

The convergence of form and spirit

What distinguishes Unbound Horizons is its convergence of representation, structural design and atmospheric abstraction.

Through impasto, luminous washes and mixed-media layers, the works explore texture, depth and the physical qualities of the painted surface. The palette moves from oceanic hues and early-morning grays to grounded earth tones and radiant highlights.

While each artist maintains an independent visual language, the works engage in a visual dialogue across the gallery, brought together by the exhibition’s curation.

Curated with a generous rhythm that opened in September 2026 and ran until Oct. 6, the exhibition allows each work room to breathe, giving visitors space to slow down and absorb the artists’ distinct approaches.

Cebuanos can look forward to more from the participating artists as they continue to explore new ideas, perspectives and possibilities through their creative practice.