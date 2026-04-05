Eight dam projects proposed in Cebu

EIGHT dam structures are proposed to be built across river systems in Cebu, which were affected by typhoon Tino in 2025.

The projects, slated for fiscal year 2027 under the Central Cebu River Basin Master Plan, were discussed during a joint harmonization meeting between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The meeting aimed to align infrastructure development with environmental regulations, ensuring that projects proceed without violating protected areas or timberlands, according to the press release posted by DENR 7.

Both agencies agreed to conduct joint inspections and closely coordinate on permitting and technical requirements.

Key priorities

DPWH 7 also highlighted the prioritization of the Metro Cebu Expressway Project, while DENR 7 and the Environmental Management Bureau 7 pledged to facilitate environmental clearances, provide training and capacity-building activities and support permit processing.

The gathering marked the first full-scale coordination between DENR 7 — including its line bureaus — and DPWH 7 district offices.

Attendees included DENR 7 Executive Director Laudemir Salac, DPWH 7 Director Simon Arias, assistant regional directors, district engineers and division chiefs from both agencies.

Salac said early and sustained coordination is critical to prevent delays and ensure compliance with environmental laws.

“This harmonization ensures that development projects move forward without compromising our environmental laws,” Arias said.

Arias also said infrastructure development and environmental protection must go hand in hand.

“Through this strengthened coordination with DENR 7, we can fast-track projects while ensuring they are sustainable and compliant,” he said.

Both agencies agreed to hold follow-up meetings, one-on-one consultations and joint activities to monitor projects under the FY 2027 National Expenditure Program. / PR, JJL