8-focus crimes in Central Visayas down by 11.32%

THE eight-focus crimes in the Central Visayas have decreased by 11.32% from January to November 10, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

This decrease is due to the crime prevention strategies undertaken by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), such as police visibility on the streets, police coordination and intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

According to a data from PRO 7, 3,376 crimes have been recorded in 2023, compared to only 2,994 this year.

Monthly figures showed that 317 offenses were recorded in January, 347 in March, and only 241 in October.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

“This trend reflects a significant positive shift in crime patterns within our region.

The observed reduction is a direct result of our collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to address crime comprehensively. Under my leadership, PRO 7 will continue these initiatives", PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Aberin, stated that the reduction in the eight focus crimes is due to the police presence on the streets.

To recall, Aberin ordered all City and Provincial Police Office directors to deploy more personnel on the streets to help prevent crimes and respond quickly when a crime occurs.

"We can also attribute this continuous decline in the occurrence of crime sa atoa pung aggressive anti criminality campaign for most of that is our fight against illegal drugs wherein for the period January to November 10, 2024 we have already confiscated P1.1 billion worth of illegal drugs unya naka arrest pud tag mga drug suspects mga around 7,000 so kining pagka dakop aning mga suspects as well as the confiscation of these illegal drugs will actually result in the decrease of the commission of crimes," Pelare said. (AYB)