IEKHQ Special Energy Philippines, Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp sign strategic renewable energy cooperation deal

AN IMPORTANT venue for cooperation has been established for the development of the new and renewable energy industry in the Philippines and the establishment of sustainable energy infrastructure.
IEKHQ Special Energy Philippines and Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp held an official contract signing ceremony at IEKHQ Philippines headquarters office in Manila, Philippines on June 12, 2026, and signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to expand solar power and eco-friendly energy businesses.
Yongsoo Samuel Cho, CEO of IEKHQ Special Energy Philippines, and Neil H. Prance, managing director of Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp, attended the signing ceremony and signed the agreement on behalf of both companies.
The agreement was designed to jointly promote the development of renewable energy projects and the establishment of solar power systems across the Philippines, and to actively contribute to the national energy transition policy by introducing eco-friendly energy technologies and expanding investment.
Through this contract, the two companies will strengthen cooperation in a variety of areas, including solar power plant development, industrial and commercial solar solutions, energy storage (ESS) construction, electric vehicle charging infrastructure development, and renewable energy-related investment projects.
"This agreement will be an important starting point for the sustainable future of the Philippines," said Cho. "IEKHQ Special Energy Philippines will do its best to expand its eco-friendly energy business with Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. and contribute to energy independence and economic development in the Philippines."
Prance said, "By combining the technology and experience of both companies, we can provide more efficient and innovative energy solutions. Through this cooperation, we expect to contribute to the growth of the Philippine renewable energy industry and strengthening global competitiveness."
The industry estimates that the strategic partnership will have a positive impact on the Philippine government's policy to expand renewable energy and achieve carbon neutrality goals, and that cooperation will expand to large-scale solar projects and infrastructure development projects in the future.
The signing of the contract is expected to create a new growth engine for the new and renewable energy industry in the Philippines based on the expertise and network of the two companies. (PR)