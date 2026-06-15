IEKHQ Special Energy Philippines, Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp sign strategic renewable energy cooperation deal

AN IMPORTANT venue for cooperation has been established for the development of the new and renewable energy industry in the Philippines and the establishment of sustainable energy infrastructure.

IEKHQ Special Energy Philippines and Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp held an official contract signing ceremony at IEKHQ Philippines headquarters office in Manila, Philippines on June 12, 2026, and signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to expand solar power and eco-friendly energy businesses.

Yongsoo Samuel Cho, CEO of IEKHQ Special Energy Philippines, and Neil H. Prance, managing director of Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp, attended the signing ceremony and signed the agreement on behalf of both companies.