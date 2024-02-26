El Niño effects to be felt in Cebu by end of February

CEBU will experience the effects of El Niño by the end of February 2024 under a dry spell.

This is an upgrade from last January's dry condition status and is expected to persist for some time, said Alfredo "Al" Quiblat of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

He said the weather phenomenon will affect a total of 14 provinces in the Visayas region, with three of these provinces being newly affected by the end of February.

The state meteorologist said that Cebu has already experienced below normal rainfall in the past few months, which is a sign of the impending dry spell.

Under dry conditions are the provinces of Bohol, Siquijor, and Southern Leyte, which are newly identified provinces that are expected to feel the effects of El Niño.

Meanwhile, aside from Cebu, Quiblat said that other provinces that will be placed under dry spell are Antique, Biliran, Capiz, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Oriental, and Samar.

The only province that will be experiencing drought is Negros Occidental. (KJF)