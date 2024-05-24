El Niño in CV: 4K farmers suffer P120M in damages

THE agriculture department in Central Visayas reported that close to 4,000 hectares of rice and corn fields were damaged by El Niño, resulting in the loss of crops valued at P120 million and affecting 3,930 farmers.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) 7 has been conducting joint validation activities to assess the extent of these damages across the four provinces.

Bohol Province reported the biggest area affected by the drought at 2,642 hectares in rice fields, followed by Negros Oriental with 772.5 hectares in rice fields and 244.73 hectares in corn fields. Cebu Province reported 92.15 hectares of rice fields and 65.70 hectares of corn fields, while Siquijor has 38.19 hectares of rice fields affected by the El Niño.

Damage to crops was valued at P120.1 million, with Bohol recording the highest at P85.6 million, Negros Oriental at P25.6 million, and P5.9 million and three million for Cebu and Siquijor, respectively.

Negros Oriental reported the highest number of affected farmers at 1,965 for rice and corn; Bohol at 1,443 farmers; Cebu at 381 for rice and corn; and 141 rice farmers in Siquijor.

As of April 30, 2024, insurance claims due to drought and dry spells in Central Visayas have been substantial. A total of 7,706 farmers have been compensated, covering an affected area of 6,920.87 hectares, with indemnities amounting to around P37.2 million.

“Paspas kaayo ang pagkamonitor nato sa mga affected farmers, dako dako nga issurance nga atong nahatag sa mga farmers,” said Leo Pelletero, DA Regional Field Office 7 project evaluation officer.

(Our monitoring of the affected farmers is very fast and we have provided significant insurance to the farmers.)

Getting insured

They are urging uninsured farmers, especially those in remote mountainous areas, to register with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC).

“We encourage farmers to get insured and register with the PCIC so we can monitor them and receive their weekly data on affected crops,” said Pelletero with a mix of Filipino and English.

Pelletero explained that insurance payouts depend on the extent of the damage: farms with partial damage will receive half of the insurance amount, while those with total damage will receive the full amount, as they suffer the greatest crop losses.

He said consolidation is done weekly since reporting on damage to crops is also done weekly.

The ongoing El Niño phenomenon is expected to continue bringing below-normal rainfall conditions, exacerbating the risk of dry spells and droughts and further threatening agricultural productivity in the region.

At Cebu City’s Carbon Public Market, vendors and consumers alike are feeling the pinch of El Niño as it drives up prices, especially for vegetables.

Hazel Relativo, a 35-year-old vendor from Dalaguete, Cebu, has been selling vegetables here for over a decade. She has seen the prices of her goods rise significantly since April due to the persistent dry conditions.

“Karun ra gyud nisaka ang presyo sa mga utanon nga tinginit kaayo, tungod man sad ni sa El Niño. Pag niaging tuig barato raman amo baligya, karun ni mahal na,” said Relativo.

(This is the first time the prices of vegetables have gone up so much during the hot season, and it’s because of El Niño. Last year, we were able to sell at lower prices, but now everything is expensive.)

Relativo further mentioned that the high prices are deterring customers, leading to losses. They have lost money because very few people are buying due to the high prices. If they lower their prices, they won’t make any profit.

More struggles

Marites, a daily customer from Mandaue City who runs a small sari-sari store, shared her struggles with the rising costs.

“Kung mahal ang baligya diri, mas momahal sad ako baligya kay kung barato ra wala koy ma kita, akoy malugi,” she said.

(It’s becoming hard to budget for groceries because almost everything has become expensive, especially vegetables. If the prices here are high, I have to raise my prices too.)

Otherwise, she said she won’t make any profit, and she will be the one losing money. However, she noted that she can still save money on fruits and make a profit from them.

Junard Cañete, a 20-year-old fruit vendor from Negros Oriental, has been selling fruits at the market for over eight months. He observed that unlike vegetables, most fruit prices have remained stable despite the El Niño, with the exception of watermelons, which have become more expensive due to their preference for rainy conditions.

“Wala raman gihapon nag increase ang presyo sa prutas, sa una ug karun mao raman gihapon presyoha,” said Cañete.

(Fruit prices haven’t increased; they’re the same as before.)

Cañete also observed that while the stability in fruit prices is beneficial for consumers, it creates a challenge for sellers. The constant prices mean that they have to absorb higher operational costs due to the heat wave without being able to pass these costs on to customers. This dynamic makes it difficult for fruit vendors to maintain their profit margins.

As the effects of El Niño continue to strain both supply and affordability, vendors and customers at the Carbon Public Market are navigating a tough economic landscape, balancing the need to make a living with the struggle to afford everyday essentials. (CAV)