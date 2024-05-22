El Niño pushes prices higher at Carbon Market

VENDORS and consumers at Cebu City Carbon Market are feeling the pinch, as El Niño has driven up the prices of goods, especially for vegetables.

Hazel Relativo, a 35-year-old vendor from Dalaguete, has been selling vegetables at the market for over a decade. She has seen prices of her goods rise significantly since April due to the persistent dry conditions.

“Karon ra gyud nisaka ang presyo sa mga utanon nga ting-init kaayo, tungod man sad ni sa El Niño. Pag niaging tuig, barato ra man amo baligya, karon ni mahal na,” said Relativo.

(This is the first time the prices of vegetables have gone up so much during the hot season, and it’s because of El Niño. Last year, we were able to sell at lower prices, but now everything is expensive.)

Relativo said the high prices are deterring customers, leading to losses.

They have lost money because very few people are buying due to the high prices, and if they lower their prices, they will not make any profit, she said.

Marites, a daily customer from Mandaue City who runs a small sari-sari store, shared her struggles with the rising costs.

“Kung mahal ang baligya diri, mas mo mahal sad ako baligya kay kung barato ra, wala koy ma kita. Akoy malugi,” she said.

(It’s becoming hard to budget for shopping because almost everything has become expensive, especially vegetables. If the prices here are high, I have to raise my prices too.)

She noted, though, that she can still save money on fruits and make a profit from them.

Junard Cañete, a 20-year-old fruit vendor from Negros Oriental, has been selling fruits at the market for over eight months.

He observed that unlike vegetables, most fruit prices have remained stable despite the El Niño, with the exception of watermelons, which have become more expensive.

“Wala ra man gihapon nag increase ang presyo sa prutas. Sa una og karon, mao ra man gihapon presyoha,” said Cañete.

(Fruit prices have not increased. They’re the same as before.)

Cañete also observed that while the stability in fruit prices is beneficial for consumers, it creates a challenge for sellers.

The constant prices mean that they have to absorb higher operational costs due to the heat wave without being able to pass these costs on to customers. This dynamic makes it difficult for fruit vendors to maintain their profit margins.

As the effects of El Niño continue to strain both supply and affordability, vendors and customers at Carbon Market are navigating a tough economic landscape, balancing the need to make a living with the struggle to afford everyday essentials. (CAV)