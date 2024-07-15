Elaiza Yulo dominates Palaro 2024 with 5 golds

ELAIZA Yulo, the youngest sister of gymnastics stars Carlos and Eldrew, has made a significant impact at the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

She won five gold medals and one silver in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) events.

Yulo's impressive performance included victories in the Individual All-around (IAA), Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor Exercise, and Team Championship. She also secured a silver medal in the Vault Apparatus.

Yulo credited her US training for improving her skills and confidence. She expressed gratitude to her coaches and family, who have been her constant support.

Yulo's advice to those interested in gymnastics is to "give it a try," emphasizing that while training is challenging, it is also enjoyable and allows athletes to make new friends.

Yulo is currently studying at Adamson University and represents the National Capital Region. Her future goals include competing in the Olympics, building on her impressive performance at Palaro 2024. (Jessa M. Magbutay, NWSSU intern)