Elderly couple hurt in road accident in Barangay Lahug

AN elderly couple was hurt after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car ahead of them in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, around 6 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The victims were identified as Andrew Morales, 68, and his wife, Maria Theresa, 61, of Barangay Buot Taop, Cebu City.

They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Andrew sustained injuries in his head and different parts of the body, while Maria Theresa was wounded in her right knee.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, the wife claimed that they were headed to Cebu City Hall when the Toyota Wigo (NEL 6591) in front of them abruptly halted, enabling them to collide into the back of the vehicle.

The pair was thrown off their Honda Wave motorcycle and fell to the pavement as a result of the incident.

The driver of the automobile, Brendo Gonzales, of Borces Street, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, told SunStar Cebu that he quickly stepped on the brakes when the rider of the motorcycle in front of him abruptly stopped to retrieve his glasses, which he had dropped. (With TPT)