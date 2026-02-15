Elderly couple killed by delivery truck in SRP in Cebu City

A SATURDAY evening turned tragic when an elderly couple lost their lives after being hit by a delivery truck in Cebu City. The accident happened near a mall at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Mambaling.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2026. Police identified the victims as Salvador Geraldizo Jr., 67, and Cecilia Geraldizo, 68. Both were residents of Tupas St., Barangay Sawang Calero.

How the crash happened

According to the Cebu City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit, the delivery truck was traveling in the middle lane toward the city center. At the same time, the couple was attempting to cross the road from the center island.

The driver involved is 38-year-old Charlie Alcontin from Sitio Sagay, Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City. He is currently in police custody.

Alcontin told police that he saw the couple crossing the street. However, he claimed that they suddenly turned back, which led to the collision.

Dead on arrival

The impact of the truck threw the victims onto the pavement, causing severe injuries.

Rescuers rushed Salvador and Cecilia to the Cebu City Medical Center. Sadly, doctors declared them dead on arrival. The accident also caused heavy traffic in the area for other motorists.

Alcontin will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide following the deadly incident. / AYB