Elderly couple nabbed for oral defamation in Toledo City

AN elderly couple was arrested at around 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in Sitio Purit, Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Pablito Sumilhig Genon, 68, and his wife Alvina, 71, both residents of the said place.

Judge Mary Jocylen Regencia of Municipal Trial Court in Cities based on Toledo City issued a warrant for their arrest on November 9, 2023 based on a complaint of their relative for oral defamation.

According to Police master sergeant Alby Agua, an investigator with the Toledo Police Station, the tracker team of the Toledo City Police Station served the arrest warrant against the couple.

"Nag-away daw sila sa ilang paryente tungod sa kural sa panimalay! Init na kaayo wala na makapugong nakasulti sila’g bati’ng pulong," Agua said.

(They allegedly got into an argument about the house fence with their relative. The couple uttered harsh remarks as their disagreement grew worse).

The accused was given a P12,000 bail bond by the court for their temporary liberty. (With TPT)