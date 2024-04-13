Elderly man dies after being hit by another motorcycle in Tabuelan town

AN elderly man died in a motorcycle accident in Sitio Conol, Barangay Tigbawan, Tabuelan town, northwest Cebu, at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The victim was identified as Provie Adlit Layaog, 60, a resident of the said place.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Tabuelan Police Station traffic investigator Master Sergeant Gilbert Allego stated that Layaog was driving home on a motorcycle after attending an activity at the Iglesia ni Kristo church when he was struck from behind by another motorcycle driven by 18-year-old John Wesley Salubre.

After sustaining serious injuries, Layaog was rushed to the Tuburan District Hospital, where he was later declared dead at 9 p.m.

Salubre, on the other hand, only sustained minor wounds.

Allego said the teenager was hurrying to pick up his mother from work when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit Salubre instead.

According to the police officer, Salubre did not wear a helmet, nor having a driver's license and vehicle registration at the time of the accident.

Allego claimed that Salubre will not be sued for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and property damage if an amicable settlement is reached between the suspect and the victim's family.

However, he may still face charges for his other infractions, such as driving without a license or registration and failing to wear a helmet. (DVG, TPT)