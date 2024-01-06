Elderly man dies after being run over by dump truck in Lapu-Lapu City

A SENIOR citizen lost his life after he was run over by a dump truck while riding a bicycle around 6 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, in Barangay Mactan, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Herminihildo Villaver, 61, a fish vendor from Zone 6, Barangay Buaya Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Allan Osabel, traffic investigator from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, told SunStar Cebu that Villaver slipped past cars to avoid the traffic and when he came to the side of the dump truck driven by Arnie John Miñoza, 29, married, from Purok 4, Barangay San Jose, Cebu City, he lost balance due to potholes and fell, only to be run over by the truck's rear tires.

The victim died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries.

The truck driver is now being held by the police. (DVG, TPT)