Elderly man found dead beneath a cliff in Argao, Cebu

AN elderly man was found dead by students at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024, at the bottom of a cliff in Purok Mangga, Sitio Upper Anan, Barangay Bulasa, Argao, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Forferio Tolin Sinco, 68, a married resident of the area.

According to an investigation led by Argao Police Chief Major Janus Giangan, it was discovered that the victim had difficulty walking due to a mild stroke.

This led the authorities to suspect that he may have accidentally fallen off the cliff while on his way home.

The victim was taken to Isidro Kintanar Memorial District Hospital after being discovered by the students from Bulasa Elementary School but was declared dead on arrival by his attending physician. (DVG)